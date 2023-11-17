Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Scurry County, Texas today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spur High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermleigh High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
