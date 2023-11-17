Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Shepherd High School vs. Franklin High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Shepherd High School is on the road against Franklin High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shepherd vs. Franklin High Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Willis, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Robertson County Games This Week
Bremond High School at Sabinal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lockhart, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.