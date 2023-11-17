Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Somervell County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Somervell County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Somervell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Glen Rose High School at Perryton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Iowa Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.