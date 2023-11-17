The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Spurs fell in their most recent game 123-87 against the Thunder on Tuesday. Zach Collins' team-leading 13 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Sandro Mamukelashvili PF Questionable Back 0 2 0 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Knee 14 6 4 Tre Jones PG Questionable Hamstring 9 4.3 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf), Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.