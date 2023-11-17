Friday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at Reed Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-53 and heavily favors Texas A&M to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: College Station, Texas

Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 90, Oral Roberts 53

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-36.8)

Texas A&M (-36.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Texas A&M Performance Insights

Texas A&M was 149th in the country in points scored (72.8 per game) and 71st in points allowed (66.5) last year.

Last year, the Aggies were 54th in the country in rebounds (34.0 per game) and 39th in rebounds allowed (28.5).

Last season Texas A&M was ranked 221st in the nation in assists with 12.5 per game.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Aggies were 299th and 267th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.0% from beyond the arc last season, Texas A&M was 300th and 120th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Aggies attempted 65.5% of their shots from inside the arc, and 34.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74% of the Aggies' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26% were 3-pointers.

