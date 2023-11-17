The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Reed Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Oral Roberts (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 21.9% less often than Texas A&M (22-11-0) last season.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 72.8 156.1 66.5 136.7 138.8 Oral Roberts 83.3 156.1 70.2 136.7 153.7

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

Last year, the Aggies put up only 2.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.2).

Texas A&M had a 12-4 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-11-0 15-18-0 Oral Roberts 13-16-0 12-17-0

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Oral Roberts 15-1 Home Record 16-0 7-4 Away Record 11-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

