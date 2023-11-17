The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners had given up to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 14-7.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
  • The Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 110-59 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 South Dakota L 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ TCU L 88-55 Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/20/2023 North American - UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 Hawaii - Acrisure Arena

