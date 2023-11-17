The UTEP Miners (3-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Don Haskins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

UTEP (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 5.8% more often than Austin Peay (11-15-0) last season.

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 68.5 135.2 68.5 140.8 132.4 Austin Peay 66.7 135.2 72.3 140.8 136.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Miners averaged were just 3.8 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When UTEP scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 7-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 13-14-0 18-9-0 Austin Peay 11-15-0 13-13-0

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Austin Peay 11-7 Home Record 7-8 3-10 Away Record 1-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.