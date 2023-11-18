When the TCU Horned Frogs square off against the Baylor Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Horned Frogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Baylor vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-12.5) Under (58.5) TCU 35, Baylor 21

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

The Bears have gone 3-6-0 ATS this year.

Baylor has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 12.5 points or more this season (0-2).

In the Bears' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average total in Baylor games this season is five fewer points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs have beaten the spread four times in nine games.

TCU has not covered a spread (0-2) when they are at least 12.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Horned Frogs games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 0.6 higher than the average total in TCU games this season.

Bears vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 28.9 24.8 34.7 22 20.3 29 Baylor 22.9 32.4 19.4 28.7 31 41

