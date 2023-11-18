The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) will square off against the Baylor Bears (3-7) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Bears are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Baylor vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Baylor vs. TCU Betting Trends

Baylor has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

TCU has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

