Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Hardin County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Silsbee, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.