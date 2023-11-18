The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Lions averaged.
  • Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Lions finished 142nd.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, just 1.1 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Incarnate Word went 9-8.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up eight fewer points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (78.5).
  • Incarnate Word sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas L 88-56 Moody Center
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa L 85-71 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner W 104-63 McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State - McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

