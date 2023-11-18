The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jason Robertson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robertson stats and insights

  • In four of 15 games this season, Robertson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 16:33 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:17 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:03 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.