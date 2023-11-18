Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Memorial High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Silsbee, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirbyville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.