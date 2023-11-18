The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) take on the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 46.8% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Lamar went 3-3 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 334th.

The Cardinals averaged 9.8 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (77.7).

When it scored more than 77.7 points last season, Lamar went 3-3.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (63.2) last season.

At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

Beyond the arc, Lamar knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule