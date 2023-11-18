How to Watch Lamar vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) take on the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- New Orleans vs Loyola Chicago (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
- McNeese vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
- SE Louisiana vs Santa Clara (8:00 PM ET | November 18)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 46.8% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Lamar went 3-3 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 334th.
- The Cardinals averaged 9.8 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (77.7).
- When it scored more than 77.7 points last season, Lamar went 3-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (63.2) last season.
- At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
- Beyond the arc, Lamar knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 114-66
|Montagne Center
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|W 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.