The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) take on the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 46.8% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Lamar went 3-3 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 334th.
  • The Cardinals averaged 9.8 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (77.7).
  • When it scored more than 77.7 points last season, Lamar went 3-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (63.2) last season.
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Lamar knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jarvis Christian W 114-66 Montagne Center
11/9/2023 @ SMU L 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA W 90-82 Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.