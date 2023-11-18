The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-9) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in a battle of Southland foes.

On offense, Lamar ranks 81st in the FCS with 334.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 71st in total defense (358.8 yards allowed per contest). McNeese has sputtering on defense, ranking 10th-worst with 447.9 total yards given up per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 310.8 total yards per contest (98th-ranked).

Below in this story, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game

Lamar vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Lamar vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Lamar McNeese 334.3 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (113th) 358.8 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (101st) 141.9 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.0 (85th) 192.4 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.8 (83rd) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has 1,824 passing yards for Lamar, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 92 carries.

Khalan Griffin has 702 rushing yards on 156 carries with four touchdowns.

Damashja Harris has carried the ball 49 times for 218 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' leads his squad with 456 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has put together a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 15 targets.

Kyndon Fuselier's 24 receptions have turned into 286 yards and two touchdowns.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 843 passing yards, or 93.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.3% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, D'Angelo Durham, has carried the ball 98 times for 435 yards (48.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Joshon Barbie has been given 43 carries and totaled 283 yards with three touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 459 receiving yards (51 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 catches on 18 targets with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has put together a 291-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 14 targets.

Jihad Marks' 10 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown.

