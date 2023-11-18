The Pacific Tigers (0-1) will play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lamar vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 67.9 274th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 347th 27.9 Rebounds 32.6 117th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 5.7 329th 211th 12.6 Assists 13.2 163rd 113th 11.2 Turnovers 14.0 334th

