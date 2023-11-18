North Texas vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The North Texas Mean Green (3-7) will face off against a fellow AAC foe, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Mean Green favored to win by 2.5 points. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Texas vs. Tulsa matchup.
North Texas vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Texas vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-2.5)
|66.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-2.5)
|66.5
|-140
|+116
North Texas vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- North Texas has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Tulsa has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Golden Hurricane are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
