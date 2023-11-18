The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) and No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Washington?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Washington 32, Oregon State 30 Oregon State has won seven of the nine games it was favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

The Beavers are 5-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Washington has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Huskies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -105 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (+1)



Washington (+1) Oregon State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far in 2023, the Beavers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Washington has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Three of Oregon State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 62.5 points.

In the Washington's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The total for the matchup of 62.5 is 16.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon State (37.9 points per game) and Washington (41 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 49.5 56.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.4 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 59.7 64.8 Implied Total AVG 39.6 38.8 40.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.