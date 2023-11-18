The Rice Owls (4-6) and Charlotte 49ers (3-7) will face each other in a clash of AAC opponents at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Rice vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Rice 28, Charlotte 26

Rice 28, Charlotte 26 Rice has compiled a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Owls are 0-0 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Charlotte has been an underdog in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

The 49ers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (-2.5)



Rice (-2.5) In nine Rice games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Charlotte has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Seven of Rice's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

In the Charlotte's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The total for the contest of 47.5 is 2.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Rice (31.1 points per game) and Charlotte (18.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.0 51.6 57.0 Implied Total AVG 32.7 30.4 35.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 48.5 47.7 Implied Total AVG 30.3 27.5 32.6 ATS Record 6-3-0 1-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 0-4 2-3

