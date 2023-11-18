In the matchup between the Rice Owls and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Owls to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Rice vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Rice 28, Charlotte 26

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Owls a 58.3% chance to win.

The Owls' record against the spread is 6-3-0.

Rice has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Owls have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

Rice games have had an average of 54 points this season, 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 46.5% chance to win.

The 49ers' ATS record is 6-3-0 this year.

Charlotte has a 6-3 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

49ers games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average point total for Charlotte this season is 0.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Owls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 31.1 29.2 36 28.2 23.8 30.8 Charlotte 18.9 26.7 20.6 28 17.2 25.4

