AAC foes meet when the Rice Owls (4-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Rice is compiling 367.6 yards per game on offense (81st in the FBS), and rank 97th on the other side of the ball, yielding 400.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Charlotte ranks 104th in the FBS (329.6 total yards per game) and 51st on defense (360.7 total yards allowed per game).

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Rice vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Rice Charlotte 367.6 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (108th) 400.3 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.7 (49th) 90 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 277.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.4 (115th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,443 yards (244.3 ypg) on 181-of-287 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has racked up 448 rushing yards on 73 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's also added 384 yards (38.4 per game) on 38 catches with three touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 70 times for 241 yards (24.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 768 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has registered 51 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 25 catches for 368 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 1,114 yards (111.4 per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has rushed 105 times for 487 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has piled up 82 carries and totaled 328 yards with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has racked up 366 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jack Hestera has put together a 352-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 49 targets.

Colin Weber's 29 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 339 yards (33.9 ypg).

