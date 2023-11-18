We have an exciting high school clash -- Waxahachie High School vs. Rockwall High School -- in Allen, TX on Saturday, November 18, starting at 1:00 PM CT.

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 1:00 PM CT

1:00 PM CT Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Amarillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Witchata Falls, TX

Witchata Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Rockwall County Games This Week

Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School