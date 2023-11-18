The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-5) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-8) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a battle of CUSA opponents.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks eighth-worst in the FBS (446.2 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has had more success offensively, ranking 66th in the FBS offensively averaging 388.0 yards per game. Sam Houston has been sputtering offensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.4 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 26.6 points per contest (69th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Sam Houston Western Kentucky 309.6 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.0 (69th) 390.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.2 (124th) 89.8 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (110th) 219.8 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (33rd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 2,035 yards on 208-of-326 passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 214 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 87 times for 286 yards (28.6 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith's 659 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 67 receptions on 92 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has 30 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 389 yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Al'Vonte Woodard has racked up 303 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 2,645 yards (264.5 ypg) on 234-of-393 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 113 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Elijah Young has racked up 406 yards on 73 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 58 times for 270 yards (27.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malachi Corley's 740 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has totaled 59 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Easton Messer has put together a 363-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 41 targets.

Dalvin Smith has a total of 273 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 30 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or Sam Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.