Texas High School Football: How to Stream the San Benito High School vs. United High School Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM CT, United High School will host San Benito High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
San Benito vs. United Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cameron County Games This Week
Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Hondo High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Marion, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.