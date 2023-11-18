The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium in a battle of UAC opponents.

While Eastern Kentucky ranks second-worst in the FCS in total defense with 485.4 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story on offense, as the Colonels rank 16th-best in the FCS (435 yards per game). SFA is generating 29.8 points per contest on offense this season (34th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 31.3 points per contest (100th-ranked) on defense.

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

SFA Eastern Kentucky 409 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435 (16th) 389.7 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.4 (127th) 151.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (46th) 257.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (10th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has put up 1,738 passing yards, or 173.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.3% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 24 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jerrell Wimbley is his team's leading rusher with 126 carries for 666 yards, or 66.6 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Williams is a key figure in this offense, with 481 rushing yards on 105 carries with four touchdowns and 310 receiving yards (31 per game) on 23 catches with five touchdowns

Kylon Harris has hauled in 618 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has caught 34 passes and compiled 382 receiving yards (38.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 2,776 pass yards for Eastern Kentucky, completing 63% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 220 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 63 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Joshua Carter, has carried the ball 106 times for 665 yards (66.5 per game), scoring four times.

Braedon Sloan has 436 yards receiving (43.6 per game) on 38 catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 61.5 rush yards per game and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Jaden Smith's leads his squad with 706 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 66 receptions (out of 75 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Burbage's 30 receptions are good enough for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

