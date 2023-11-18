The SMU Mustangs (8-2) will put their ninth-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Memphis Tigers (8-2) and the No. 9 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mustangs are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. The total is 66.5 points for this matchup.

SMU has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40.5 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.4 points allowed per game). Memphis' defense ranks 97th in the FBS with 28.9 points given up per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by compiling 39.7 points per contest.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

12:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -8.5 -105 -115 66.5 -105 -115 -350 +270

SMU Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Mustangs rank ninth-worst with 558 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 30th by surrendering 303 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Mustangs rank 70th in the FBS with 20.7 points per game allowed on defense over the last three contests, but they've really been rolling on offense, as they rank best with 50 points per game during that period.

SMU ranks 60th in the FBS with 176.7 passing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but it has really been rolling on offense, as it ranks 22nd-best with 313.7 passing yards per game during that period.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mustangs have been making things happen over the last three games, generating 244.3 rushing yards per game (21st-best). They rank 87th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (126.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Mustangs have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In SMU's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 12 AAC Betting Trends

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Mustangs are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

SMU has hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

SMU has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

SMU has played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,596 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 640 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

LJ Johnson Jr. has piled up 427 yards on 78 attempts, scoring two times.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 42 targets).

RJ Maryland has caught 25 passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Jordan Hudson has compiled 23 receptions for 322 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Elijah Roberts has collected 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording seven TFL and 22 tackles.

SMU's tackle leader, Kobe Wilson, has 46 tackles, two TFL, and one interception this year.

Isaiah Nwokobia leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 42 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

