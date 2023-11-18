Oddsmakers have set player props for Desmond Bane, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Saturday's over/under for Wembanyama is 19.5 points, 3.8 more than his season average.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Saturday's over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama has knocked down 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 14.0 points Keldon Johnson scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Saturday (18.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Johnson has collected 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 24.0 points Bane has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (27.5).

He has grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

