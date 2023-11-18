When the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) and San Antonio Spurs (3-9) square off at Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Desmond Bane and Devin Vassell will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSE

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Kings, 129-120, on Friday. Zach Collins led the way with 28 points, plus eight boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 28 8 5 3 1 3 Victor Wembanyama 27 9 0 2 0 2 Keldon Johnson 21 9 7 1 1 5

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He also averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Vassell averages 20.7 points, 3.0 boards and 1.7 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 14.0 points, 6.0 boards and 4.0 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.

Tre Jones' numbers for the season are 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

