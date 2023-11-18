Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Avalanche on November 18, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen and others when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:32 per game.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 14 points (six goals, eight assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz has scored six goals and added seven assists through 14 games for Dallas.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Rantanen is one of the top offensive options for Colorado with 21 points (1.4 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 games (playing 21:11 per game).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Cale Makar has posted 21 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 17 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
