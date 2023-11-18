Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) are heavily favored, by 41.5 points, facing the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-41.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- Abilene Christian has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
