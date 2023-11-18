The Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-30.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-31.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Southern compiled a 10-19-0 record against the spread last year.

The Tigers were an underdog by 30.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Bluejays games went over the point total.

