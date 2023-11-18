The Texas State Bobcats (6-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

Texas State ranks 101st in total defense this season (400.9 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 454.4 total yards per game. Arkansas State ranks 94th in the FBS with 23.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 105th with 30.8 points surrendered per game on defense.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Texas State Arkansas State 454.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (83rd) 400.9 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.4 (113th) 200.7 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.2 (79th) 253.7 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.2 (73rd) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,454 yards (245.4 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 1,050 rushing yards on 159 carries with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has collected 350 yards on 71 attempts, scoring two times.

Joey Hobert's 804 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 83 times and has totaled 64 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has hauled in 45 receptions totaling 527 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ashtyn Hawkins has a total of 523 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 39 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 1,834 yards on 58.5% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 333 yards with five scores.

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 522 yards, or 52.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Zak Wallace has run for 491 yards across 114 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson leads his team with 503 receiving yards on 27 catches with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has totaled 461 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 395 reciving yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

