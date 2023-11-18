Texas vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup.
Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- UCLA vs USC
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- SMU vs Memphis
- Georgia vs Tennessee
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Oklahoma vs BYU
Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Iowa State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cyclones have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|To Win the Big 12
|-165
|Bet $165 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.