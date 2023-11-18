Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
Should you wager on Tyler Seguin to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Seguin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|17:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|18:10
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
