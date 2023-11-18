How to Watch the UTEP vs. Cal Baptist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0) host the UTEP Miners (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Lancers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, who have won three in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
UTEP vs. Cal Baptist 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Miners' 68.3 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Lancers gave up to opponents.
- UTEP went 17-9 last season when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Lancers put up were 10.2 more points than the Miners gave up (63.9).
- Cal Baptist had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 63.9 points.
- The Lancers shot 33.3% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 39.2% the Miners allowed to opponents.
- The Miners shot at a 40.1% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Lancers averaged.
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 75-58
|Don Haskins Center
|11/11/2023
|UMKC
|W 62-60
|Don Haskins Center
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|W 63-55
|Don Haskins Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/22/2023
|Lamar
|-
|McArthur Center
|11/23/2023
|TCU
|-
|McArthur Center
