The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) take on a fellow CUSA foe when they host the UTEP Miners (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee is averaging 392.4 yards per game offensively this season (63rd in the FBS), and is giving up 401 yards per game (102nd) on defense. UTEP is compiling 361.6 total yards per game on offense this season (86th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 374.5 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

UTEP Middle Tennessee 361.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (67th) 374.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (92nd) 158.9 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (102nd) 202.7 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.9 (35th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 7 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has racked up 947 yards on 56.6% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has carried the ball 139 times for 746 yards, with three touchdowns.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 615 yards across 123 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 14 catches for 183 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi leads his squad with 786 receiving yards on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has racked up 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Tyrin Smith's 30 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,604 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 307 yards (30.7 ypg) on 112 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 389 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 49 receptions for 583 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Holden Willis has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 552 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Justin Olson's 43 catches have yielded 450 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Middle Tennessee or UTEP gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.