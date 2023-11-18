CUSA foes square off when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) host the UTEP Miners (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 7.5 points. The game has a point total of 47.5.

Middle Tennessee ranks 91st in scoring offense (23.7 points per game) and 89th in scoring defense (28.4 points allowed per game) this season. With 361.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UTEP ranks 86th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 67th, giving up 374.5 total yards per game.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -7.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

UTEP Recent Performance

Offensively, the Miners are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 366.7 yards per game (-61-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 357.7 (65th-ranked).

The Miners are putting up 19 points per game in their past three games (-66-worst in college football), and conceding 27.7 per game (-8-worst).

UTEP is accumulating 199.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-15-worst in the nation), and giving up 171 (56th).

In their past three games, the Miners have rushed for 167 yards per game (92nd in college football), and allowed 186.7 on the ground (-62-worst).

The Miners have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UTEP has not hit the over once.

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Two of UTEP's nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

UTEP has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

UTEP has been at least a +240 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deion Hankins, has carried the ball 139 times for 746 yards (74.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has piled up 615 yards (on 123 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 14 passes for 183 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has racked up 786 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has recorded 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Tyrin Smith's 30 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Maurice Westmoreland has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 28 tackles.

UTEP's leading tackler, Tyrice Knight, has 100 tackles, nine TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Trez Moore leads the team with one interception, while also putting up six tackles and one pass defended.

