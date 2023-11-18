Saturday's game at College Park Center has the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) going head to head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-57 victory, heavily favoring UTSA.

The Roadrunners' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 66-59 victory against Texas A&M-CC.

UTSA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UTSA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 78, UT Arlington 57

UTSA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners had a -81 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They put up 64.8 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball and allowed 67.3 per contest to rank 256th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, UTSA scored 68.3 points per game in AAC action, and 64.8 overall.

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners averaged 4.1 more points per game at home (67.9) than away (63.8).

UTSA gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.

