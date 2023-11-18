Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Victoria West High School vs. Harlingen South High School Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school game -- Harlingen South High School vs. Victoria West High School -- in Corpus Christi, TX on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 1:00 PM CT.
Victoria West vs. Harlingen South Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
