Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football schedule features four games involving schools from the Patriot League. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
