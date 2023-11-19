The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) face the Fordham Rams (2-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Game Information

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 72.0 169th 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 7.6 149th 24th 15.7 Assists 12.7 204th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

