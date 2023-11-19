Our computer model predicts a win for the Dallas Cowboys when they meet the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 29.9 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this season. The Panthers have lots of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (17) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (26.9).

Cowboys vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-10.5) Over (42) Cowboys 30, Panthers 16

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

Dallas has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Cowboys games have had an average of 43.8 points this season, 1.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this year.

The Panthers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

In Carolina's nine contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (42) is 0.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.9 18.3 40 12.5 21.8 23 Carolina 17 26.9 14.5 20.3 19 32.2

