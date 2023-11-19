The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) and the No. 5 UConn Huskies (3-0) take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.

Indiana vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Indiana vs UConn Betting Records & Stats

The Hoosiers were 16-14-0 against the spread last year.

UConn compiled a 24-9-0 ATS record last year.

Indiana vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 153.3 68.7 132.8 142.4 UConn 78.6 153.3 64.1 132.8 143

Additional Indiana vs UConn Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hoosiers put up 10.6 more points per game (74.7) than the Huskies gave up (64.1).

When Indiana totaled more than 64.1 points last season, it went 12-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

The Huskies put up an average of 78.6 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed.

UConn put together a 16-6 ATS record and a 21-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Indiana vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 UConn 24-9-0 20-13-0

Indiana vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana UConn 15-2 Home Record 15-2 5-7 Away Record 5-5 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.1 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

