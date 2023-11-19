Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are conceding the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.4 per game.

Tolbert has caught 12 passes on 20 targets for 122 yards and one score. He averages 17.4 yards per game.

Tolbert vs. the Panthers

Tolbert vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 176.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Panthers have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Tolbert Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Tolbert has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Tolbert has 6.3% of his team's target share (20 targets on 317 passing attempts).

He averages 6.1 yards per target this season (122 yards on 20 targets).

Tolbert, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 4.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With three red zone targets, Tolbert has been on the receiving end of 5.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

