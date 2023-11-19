Sunday's contest features the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) and the Towson Tigers (2-3) clashing at TD Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-64 win for North Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Texas vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

North Texas vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Towson 64

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-0.3)

North Texas (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 129.0

North Texas Performance Insights

Because of North Texas' offensive struggles last year, ranking 22nd-worst in the nation with 64.5 points per game, it had to rely on its defense, which ranked best in college basketball by surrendering 55.8 points per game.

With 26.7 rebounds allowed per game, the Mean Green ranked eighth-best in college basketball. They ranked 251st in college basketball by averaging 30.6 boards per contest.

North Texas delivered 11.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 329th in the nation.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Mean Green ranked 44th in the nation. They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

The Mean Green sank 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (122nd-ranked).

North Texas thrived in terms of defending against three-point shooting last season, ranking fifth-best in the country in threes allowed per game (5.1) and 18th-best in three-point percentage allowed (30.2%).

Of the shots taken by North Texas last season, 58.7% of them were two-pointers (66.7% of the team's made baskets) and 41.3% were from beyond the arc (33.3%).

