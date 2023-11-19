Peyton Hendershot was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Hendershot's stats can be found below.

Peyton Hendershot Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Cowboys have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: KaVontae Turpin (FP/shoulder): 7 Rec; 69 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jalen Tolbert (FP/knee): 12 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hendershot 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 3 2 0 3

Hendershot Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 1 3 0

