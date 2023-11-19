Sunday's contest features the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) facing off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-73 win for UT Martin according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 75, Prairie View A&M 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-2.3)

UT Martin (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

Offensively, Prairie View A&M scored 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 68.6 points per contest on defense (132nd-ranked).

The Panthers grabbed 33 rebounds per game (101st-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.4 rebounds per contest (191st-ranked).

Prairie View A&M dished out 11 assists per game, which ranked them 329th in the nation.

The Panthers committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Panthers ranked 15th-worst in the nation with a 30.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they made 6 treys per game (315th-ranked in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M allowed 5.9 three-pointers per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (149th-ranked).

Prairie View A&M attempted 40.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 67% of the shots it attempted (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.7 treys per contest, which were 33% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.