Will Rico Dowdle Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rico Dowdle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Dowdle's stats can be found below.
Rep Rico Dowdle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Dowdle has season stats of 47 rushes for 212 yards and one TD, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. He also has seven catches on eight targets for 57 yards.
Keep an eye on Dowdle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Alex Armah
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for David Bell
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dowdle 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|47
|212
|1
|4.5
|8
|7
|57
|1
Dowdle Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|7
|26
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|21
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|9
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|5
|18
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|12
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.