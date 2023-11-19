The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Loyola Marymount vs. SFA matchup.

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline SFA Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-1.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends (2022-23)

SFA won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The 'Jacks were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Loyola Marymount covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Lions games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.